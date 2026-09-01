Anna Hazare admitted to Mumbai hospital with renal infection
The 89-year-old activist is stable as doctors conduct a detailed assessment of his condition, an aide says
Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai after medical tests indicated a renal infection, his associate said on Tuesday.
Hazare, 89, was brought to the hospital on Monday night from his native village of Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district. He had initially received treatment at a local medical facility.
“According to Anna’s blood reports, he had a renal infection, but he is doing fine now,” his aide Datta Awari said.
Hazare had been admitted to a hospital in Ahilyanagar last week and subsequently recovered, Awari added. Doctors at Bombay Hospital are now carrying out a detailed evaluation of his condition.
A former soldier who became a prominent social activist, Hazare has led several movements focused on rural development, transparency in governance and the fight against corruption.
He rose to national prominence during the 2011 anti-corruption movement, which became one of the largest public mobilisations witnessed in New Delhi. His 13-day fast attracted large crowds demanding stronger legislation to establish the Lokpal anti-corruption watchdog.
Hazare is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.
With PTI inputs