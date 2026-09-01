Anna Hazare admitted to Mumbai hospital with renal infection

Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai after medical tests indicated a renal infection, his associate said on Tuesday.

Hazare, 89, was brought to the hospital on Monday night from his native village of Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district. He had initially received treatment at a local medical facility.

“According to Anna’s blood reports, he had a renal infection, but he is doing fine now,” his aide Datta Awari said.