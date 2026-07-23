Anna Hazare backs student protest with 2-hour silent stir, urges Centre to hold talks

Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday observed a two-hour maun andolan (silent protest) in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar to express solidarity with students protesting in Delhi over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

Hazare held the silent protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Ahilyanagar from 11 am to 1 pm, after which he returned to his village, Ralegan Siddhi, located in the same district, his aide Datta Awari told PTI.

The veteran anti-corruption campaigner's protest comes amid nationwide demonstrations in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation, which began at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and has since spread to several cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore and Udaipur.

A day earlier, Hazare had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over reports of police action against the protesters.

In the letter, he said the "news of violence and police action" was "extremely painful" and urged the government to view the students' agitation as an expression of public anguish rather than a law and order problem.