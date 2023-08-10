Another Manipur gang-rape horror comes to light after over 100 days

Another horrific case of rape and torture has come to light in ethnic violence-hit Manipur after the survivor -- now living in a relief camp -- filed a detailed complaint with the police unfolding the crime that took place on May 3.

The 37-year-old married woman said in her complaint: “Five-six people got hold of me and started verbally abusing and assaulting me. Despite my resistance, I was forcefully pinned down.

"After this, they started sexually assaulting me... They inserted their fingers into my private part in a violent manner. There was no help coming from anybody despite my cries for help.

"Thereafter, some more men joined them. At that time, I lost consciousness. Later, when I regained my senses, I found myself in a house surrounded by some Meitei people.”