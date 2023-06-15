Anti-Communal Wing set up K'taka, begins work in Mangaluru

The team will monitor the 200 cases that have been reported in the last 10 years. The team will also keep an eye on any matter that incites communal violence, hate speeches, moral policing, spreading hatred on social media and cow thefts, he stated.



"Any case in this regard would be first reported in the jurisdictional police station and will be transferred to the ACW. Action will be initiated by the wing," the stated.



State Home Minister Dr. G.Parameshwara had stated that the cases of moral policing have brought disrepute to the state and proved roadblocks to the investment. Mangaluru city has become hyper sensitive in terms of communal harmony. There are incidents of small communal flare ups leading to crisis situations, he said.