Anti-graft outfit seeks probe into IAS, IPS land deals linked to Bhopal bypass project

An anti-corruption organisation in Madhya Pradesh has sought a high-level probe into alleged land purchases by senior IAS and IPS officers near the proposed Rs 3,200-crore Bhopal Western Bypass project, claiming the value of the plots rose sharply after the project received approval.

The System Parivartan Abhiyan has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav demanding cancellation of the 35-km bypass project and alleging that its alignment was altered multiple times to benefit bureaucrats.

SPA president Azad Singh Dabas alleged that the project was being used to provide financial gains to senior officials.

“Our crusade against corruption is a campaign for administrative, judicial, police and media accountability,” Dabas told PTI.

Land bought before project approval: SPA

According to the organisation, media reports claimed that around 50 IAS and IPS officers from different states jointly purchased 2.023 hectares of agricultural land in Guradi Ghat village in Bhopal’s Kolar area through a single registry document dated 4 April 2022.

SPA alleged that the land was bought for around Rs 5.5 crore even though its market value at the time was estimated at Rs 7.78 crore.

The state government approved the Western Bypass project on 31 August 2023, nearly 16 months after the land transaction, the organisation said.