AP HC restrains police from arresting Nara Lokesh in Skill Development Corporation scam

In a temporary relief to TDP leader Nara Lokesh, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday restrained the CID police from arresting him in the case relating to Skill Development Corporation Scam until October 4.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) informed the Court that Lokesh was not named as an accused yet in the case during the hearing of an anticipatory bail application filed by the TDP general secretary.

The CID stated that there was no merit in the anticipatory bail plea as Lokesh himself has submitted that he was not an accused person in this case.