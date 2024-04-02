YS Sharmila to take on cousin Avinash Reddy for Kadapa LS seat

Andhra Pradesh PCC chief YS Sharmila is pitted against her cousin and sitting YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy in Kadapa Lok Sabha segment while former Union ministers MM Pallam Raju and JD Seelam have been fielded from Kakinada and Bapatla constituencies respectively in the 13 May polls.

As per a list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections released by Congress, including five from the state, Gidugu Rudra Raju will be contesting from Rajahmundry.

PG Rampullaiah Yadav will be the party's candidate from Kurnool, according to the list.

Announcing that she is fighting the Lok Sabha elections from Kadapa, Sharmila said this was not an easy decision as she was aware it would lead to a split in her family.

"I am contesting as a candidate from Kadapa. YSR's (Y S Rajasekhar Reddy) daughter is contesting. This is not an easy decision for me as I know that it will split my family," she said, addressing a press conference in Idupulupaya in Kadapa district after participating in a prayer meeting at her father's grave.