Apex court-mandated cleaning at Gyanvapi to be done tomorrow

The cleaning of a tank in the sealed wuzukhana of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi will be done on Saturday, 20 January on the order of the Supreme Court, the district authorities said on Friday, 19 January.

On Tuesday, the apex court had allowed cleaning of the tank in the wuzukhana, which has been sealed since May 2022.

The date was decided at a meeting chaired by Varanasi DM S. Rajalingam with Hindu plaintiffs, the defendant Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee and police officials on Thursday.

“Honourable Supreme Court gave directives for the cleaning of the wuzukhana tank. A dialogue was held with both the parties (plaintiffs and defendants). Cleaning of the wuzukhana tank will be done on Saturday,” Rajalingam said.

The meeting was attended by Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, Sudhir Tripathi, counsel for four Hindu women plaintiffs, one of the plaintiffs Sita Sahoo and the defendant Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s joint secretary S.M. Yasin.