The Supreme Court has asked Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle to file additional affidavits in a criminal contempt case concerning remarks about the Chief Justice of India

The bench told Raut that an apology must come “from the heart and not the mind” and said his public position demanded greater restraint

The next hearing is scheduled for 8 December, when both have been directed to remain present

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and senior journalist Nikhil Wagle to submit additional affidavits in a criminal contempt case over remarks concerning Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, telling Raut that an apology must come “from the heart and not the mind”.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi said Raut’s experience as a parliamentarian, politician and media professional placed a greater responsibility on him to exercise restraint in public statements, IANS reported.

The judges observed that those occupying respected positions were expected to demonstrate a corresponding sense of responsibility.

Raut attended the hearing in person, while Wagle appeared through video conferencing.

Representing Wagle, senior advocate Indira Jaising said he had offered an unconditional apology and removed the social media post at the centre of the proceedings. She urged the court to close the case against him.

However, senior advocate Pradeep Rai, appearing for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), raised objections to Raut’s conduct following the original controversy.