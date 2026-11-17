Apology must come from the heart, SC tells Sanjay Raut in contempt case
Bench seeks additional affidavits from the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and journalist Nikhil Wagle; next hearing on 8 December
The Supreme Court has asked Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle to file additional affidavits in a criminal contempt case concerning remarks about the Chief Justice of India
The bench told Raut that an apology must come “from the heart and not the mind” and said his public position demanded greater restraint
The next hearing is scheduled for 8 December, when both have been directed to remain present
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and senior journalist Nikhil Wagle to submit additional affidavits in a criminal contempt case over remarks concerning Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, telling Raut that an apology must come “from the heart and not the mind”.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi said Raut’s experience as a parliamentarian, politician and media professional placed a greater responsibility on him to exercise restraint in public statements, IANS reported.
The judges observed that those occupying respected positions were expected to demonstrate a corresponding sense of responsibility.
Raut attended the hearing in person, while Wagle appeared through video conferencing.
Representing Wagle, senior advocate Indira Jaising said he had offered an unconditional apology and removed the social media post at the centre of the proceedings. She urged the court to close the case against him.
However, senior advocate Pradeep Rai, appearing for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), raised objections to Raut’s conduct following the original controversy.
Rai submitted that Raut had continued making objectionable comments about the judiciary. He drew attention to subsequent social media posts concerning the burning of the Supreme Court of Albania, arguing that these were relevant to the proceedings but had not been addressed in Raut’s affidavit.
While Raut had apologised for his earlier statement, Rai said his later conduct also required consideration.
After hearing the submissions, the bench directed both Raut and Wagle to file further affidavits explaining their positions. It adjourned the matter to 8 December and directed both to remain present at the next hearing.
The case arises from a criminal contempt petition filed by the SCBA over statements attributed to the two concerning the CJI.
During a media interaction on 12 October, Raut said he had seen between 60 and 70 judges, including the CJI, playing badminton with BJP leaders in London.
His remarks followed the CJI’s decision not to meet Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to receive a memorandum on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The CJI had said a meeting to discuss matters pending before the court would conflict with the constitutional principle of separation of powers.
On 16 October, the Supreme Court issued show-cause notices to Raut and Wagle over the remarks. It later ordered Raut to attend Tuesday’s hearing physically while allowing Wagle to participate remotely.
With PTI inputs