Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi inducted into US Army War College Hall of Fame

India’s Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi has been inducted into the International Hall of Fame at the United States Army War College in Pennsylvania, becoming the third Indian Army head to receive the distinction.

A distinguished fellow and alumnus of the institution, General Dwivedi joins former Army chiefs V. K. Singh and Bikram Singh in receiving the honour.

During his visit, General Dwivedi addressed faculty members and international officers, speaking on leadership, professional military education and the evolving global security environment. He also toured key facilities, participated in academic discussions and reviewed research projects under the scholars’ programme.