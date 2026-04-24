Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi inducted into US Army War College Hall of Fame
Third Indian Army head to receive honour during visit aimed at strengthening Indo-US defence ties
India’s Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi has been inducted into the International Hall of Fame at the United States Army War College in Pennsylvania, becoming the third Indian Army head to receive the distinction.
A distinguished fellow and alumnus of the institution, General Dwivedi joins former Army chiefs V. K. Singh and Bikram Singh in receiving the honour.
During his visit, General Dwivedi addressed faculty members and international officers, speaking on leadership, professional military education and the evolving global security environment. He also toured key facilities, participated in academic discussions and reviewed research projects under the scholars’ programme.
The visit forms part of his ongoing trip to the United States, which began in Hawaii. At Fort Shafter, headquarters of the US Army Pacific, he was accorded a Guard of Honour.
General Dwivedi held discussions with Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General of the US Army Pacific, and other senior officials. The talks focused on enhancing defence cooperation between India and the United States, as well as advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
He also undertook an aerial survey of Oahu island to gain insights into operational readiness and training systems.
The Army chief’s visit follows recent trips to the United States by Amar Preet Singh and Dinesh Tripathi, underlining continued high-level military engagement between the two countries.
With PTI inputs
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