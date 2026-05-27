Army, IAF contain major forest fire in Himachal's Kasauli after 15-hour operation
Military helicopters conduct multiple Bambi Bucket sorties as firefighters battle blaze across difficult terrain; no casualties reported
A major forest fire that swept through parts of Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district was successfully contained on Wednesday following a coordinated 15-hour operation involving the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF), local authorities and emergency services.
The blaze broke out around 3 pm on Tuesday in the Gilbert Trail and Upper Mall area on the western slopes of Kasauli and rapidly spread across the densely forested hillside, prompting a large-scale firefighting response.
Initial efforts by teams from the Forest Department, Fire Department and local residents failed to bring the flames under control as the fire continued to advance through difficult and inaccessible terrain.
Army launches emergency response
Officials said the Indian Army's Kasauli Brigade launched an immediate operation to prevent the blaze from spreading further into vulnerable forest zones and populated areas.
Army personnel, supported by fire tenders and water carriers, worked through the night to create firebreaks, isolate vulnerable pockets and extinguish hotspots that could have triggered fresh flare-ups.
The operation involved both combatant and non-combatant Army staff deployed across challenging terrain under difficult weather conditions.
IAF helicopters join firefighting effort
A key component of the operation was aerial firefighting support provided by the IAF.
Military helicopters carried out multiple Bambi Bucket sorties, drawing water from Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh and dropping it over affected areas in Kasauli.
A Bambi Bucket is a large collapsible container suspended beneath a helicopter that is used to collect and release water or fire-retardant chemicals over forest fires.
Despite the nearly 60-km distance between Chandigarh and Kasauli by road, officials said the aerial missions played a crucial role in tackling fires burning in inaccessible stretches of forest.
The combined ground and air operation significantly reduced the intensity of the blaze in key locations, including Gilbert Hill and the Upper Mall area, while preventing its spread to larger sections of forest land.
No casualties reported
Authorities confirmed that no injuries or loss of life were reported during the operation and that all personnel and equipment involved in the firefighting effort remained safe.
Senior military officials monitored the situation throughout the operation.
Western Army Commander Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh reviewed the firefighting efforts and assessed the situation on the ground.
He commended the personnel involved for their swift response and perseverance under demanding conditions.
In recognition of their efforts, Lt Gen Singh awarded On-the-Spot Commendation Cards to Army personnel who played a key role in containing the blaze.
The cause of the fire has not yet been officially disclosed. Authorities are expected to assess the extent of damage to forest land and wildlife habitats in the affected area once cooling operations are completed.
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