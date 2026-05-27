Army, IAF contain major forest fire in Himachal's Kasauli after 15-hour operation

A major forest fire that swept through parts of Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district was successfully contained on Wednesday following a coordinated 15-hour operation involving the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF), local authorities and emergency services.

The blaze broke out around 3 pm on Tuesday in the Gilbert Trail and Upper Mall area on the western slopes of Kasauli and rapidly spread across the densely forested hillside, prompting a large-scale firefighting response.

Initial efforts by teams from the Forest Department, Fire Department and local residents failed to bring the flames under control as the fire continued to advance through difficult and inaccessible terrain.

Army launches emergency response

Officials said the Indian Army's Kasauli Brigade launched an immediate operation to prevent the blaze from spreading further into vulnerable forest zones and populated areas.

Army personnel, supported by fire tenders and water carriers, worked through the night to create firebreaks, isolate vulnerable pockets and extinguish hotspots that could have triggered fresh flare-ups.

The operation involved both combatant and non-combatant Army staff deployed across challenging terrain under difficult weather conditions.