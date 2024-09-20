Army officer, fiancée claim torture at Bhubaneswar PS, protests erupt

In an acutely embarrassing incident for the Mohan Majhi-led BJP government in Odisha, a woman and her fiancé, an Army officer, have alleged that they were subjected to the worst kind of torture at a police station in state capital Bhubaneswar.

The woman, daughter of a retired brigadier, told media-persons that she was molested, kicked and dragged through the corridors of Bharatpur police station, which the couple had visited on the night of 15 September to seek help after reportedly being chased by hooligans.

All hell broke loose at the police station after the woman, who runs a restaurant and is also a practising lawyer, demanded police action against the hooligans. Instead of helping the couple, the cops at the police station tied her hands and feet and beat her, she claimed.

She also said she was groped, and the inspector-in-charge of the police station taunted her by exposing his genitals before her. Her fiancé, captain Gurvansh Singh Gosal, who is attached to the Sikh Regiment, was locked in a room despite his protests.

The couple claimed they were waylaid by goons near Pathargadia late at night as they were returning after closing the restaurant. The goons chased their car and sensing danger, the couple sped away and reached Bharatpur PS to seek help from the cops.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought an action taken report from state director-general of police Y.B. Khurania who, in an apparent bid for damage control, has placed five police personnel, including the inspector-in-charge of the PS, under suspension.