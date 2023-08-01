Army to hand over 139.04 acres of land situated in J&K's Srinagar to administration

In a significant goodwill gesture of far reaching consequences, the Army has decided to hand over the possession of 139.04 acres of defence land situated in the heart of Srinagar city to the local administration.

The goodwill gesture is a major step to avoid face off between the civilian population and the Army which has been a major demand of successive J&K governments since the last over 50 years.

An official statement said, “139.04 acres of Defence land at Tattoo ground to be developed for tourism and other related activities