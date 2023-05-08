Arrest Brij Bhushan Singh immediately: Trade unions
Left-wing women's associations said that nationwide protests will be organised in support of the wrestlers
Left-wing trade unions and women’s associations have extended their support to the ongoing wrestler’s protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Issuing a joint statement, the Left-wing women’s organisations said that nationwide protests will be organised if Brij Bhushan is not arrested immediately.
"Hundreds of protests will be held in different parts of the country. Women will hold meetings in villages, bastis and mohallahs to expose the ‘anti-women’ face of the BJP. Lakhs of signatures will be collected, which will be sent to the Prime Minister through district collectors," the statement issued by the women’s organisations reads.
Issuing a statement, the joint platform of central trade unions expressed their support to the wrestlers' protest, and demanded action against Singh.
“The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions demands that he be arrested immediately so that the enquiry proceeds without him being able to influence it under undue pressure,” said the trade unions.
“The voice raised by the Wrestlers is the voice for justice to all our female folk who face harassment and are not only not heard, but are further made to face the torture and wrath of the society when the perpetrator is in a position of power,” said the unions in a joint statement.
The top wrestlers of the country have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh.
They have also asked the Modi government to make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges Brij Bhushan Singh.
Though on April 28, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with the allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, Singh has not been arrested so far.
