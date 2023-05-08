Arrest Brij Bhushan Singh immediately: Trade unions

Left-wing trade unions and women’s associations have extended their support to the ongoing wrestler’s protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Issuing a joint statement, the Left-wing women’s organisations said that nationwide protests will be organised if Brij Bhushan is not arrested immediately.

"Hundreds of protests will be held in different parts of the country. Women will hold meetings in villages, bastis and mohallahs to expose the ‘anti-women’ face of the BJP. Lakhs of signatures will be collected, which will be sent to the Prime Minister through district collectors," the statement issued by the women’s organisations reads.

Issuing a statement, the joint platform of central trade unions expressed their support to the wrestlers' protest, and demanded action against Singh.