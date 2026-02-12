Arrest in morning, bail by afternoon: Kanpur Lamborghini crash accused out of jail

A Kanpur court on Thursday granted bail to Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco businessman K. K. Mishra, just hours after his arrest in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left six people injured on the city’s VIP Road earlier this week.

Police produced the 35-year-old accused before the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate around 10 am, seeking 14 days’ judicial custody. However, the court questioned the necessity of custodial remand and ordered his release on bail after he furnished a personal bond of Rs 20,000, District Government Counsel (Crime) Dileep Awasthi said.

Defence counsel Anant Sharma said the police had moved an application seeking Mishra’s remand but the documents contained “multiple discrepancies”, including the absence of details regarding the service of notice on the accused. On these grounds, the court rejected the remand plea and granted bail, he said.

Sharma added that Mishra had been formally arrested earlier in the morning and produced before the magistrate around 10 am. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its order and pronounced it after 3 pm.

Calling the order “just and appropriate”, Sharma said there was no provision at this stage for punishment or imposition of a fine and that the accused had been released in accordance with the law.

Senior defence counsel Naresh Chandra Tripathi, also appearing for Mishra, alleged that the arrest violated Supreme Court guidelines and provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). “The police failed to record valid reasons for arrest, particularly when the alleged offences attract a punishment of less than seven years,” he told reporters.

Tripathi said the court, exercising its discretion and taking into account Supreme Court directions and BNSS provisions, refused custodial remand and ordered Mishra’s release on bail. He also alleged that the arrest was made under “government pressure” and termed it illegal.