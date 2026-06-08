Arunachal's Tawang on alert as authorities monitor potential glacial lake flood threat

Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district have stepped up preparedness measures following warnings of a potential Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in the Mago Chu basin, amid concerns over rapid glacier retreat and changing climatic conditions in the region.

The Tawang district disaster management department issued an alert after receiving inputs from the Centre for Earth Science and Himalayan Studies (CESHS), which flagged possible risks linked to the Khangri Glacier and nearby glacial lakes, officials said on Monday.

The advisory has been shared with the Indian Army, the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) and the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) to ensure coordinated preparedness.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority Chairman Namgyal Angmo urged residents to remain vigilant and follow official advisories, while Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang advised people living along the Mago Chu and Tawang Chu river systems to keep emergency supplies ready.

Inspection finds no immediate danger

A recent field assessment led by Thingbu Assistant Commissioner Thutan Wangchu, along with residents of Mago village, inspected the Khangri Glacier, locally known as Neh-Goh Gangri, and the nearby glacial lake Neh-Goh Tso.

The glacier, located at an altitude of more than 17,000 feet on the western edge of the Gorichen range, has experienced noticeable snow and ice loss over the years, according to local residents and officials.

The inspection found that water levels in Neh-Goh Tso, situated at around 15,000 feet, remained well below the moraine dam identified by scientists as a potential risk point.