Kejriwal will vote for Congress, Rahul will vote for AAP: Raghav Chadha

In his first poll meeting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after returning from the UK following an eye surgery, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday, 21 May, said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be voting for the Congress and Rahul Gandhi will be voting for the AAP when the national capital goes to the polls.

Addressing a poll meeting in South Delhi in support of the party's Lok Sabha pick, Sahi Ram Pahalwan, Chadha said, "I am here to support my brother not only because he is a good person but also because this election is about saving the country and the Constitution."

The future of your children depends on your vote, the Rajya MP told the gathering.

Also present at the meeting was the Congress' Sachin Pilot, to support Pahalwan. The Congress and the AAP, as INDIA bloc allies, are in a seat-sharing partnership in Delhi — of the seven seats for the NCT, three are being contested by Congress candidates and four by AAP leaders.

In a nod to his Congress counterpart in an X post, Chadha referred to Pilot as 'big brother' (bade bhai)