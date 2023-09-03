As BJP gets into poll mode, is Centre getting ready to shower freebies?

Even though the entire Opposition has been accusing the BJP of being in election campaign mode round the year, top BJP leaders say every decision taken by the Modi government is in the "interest of the country", which has prompted some "bold decisions".

BJP leaders say the Centre did not shy away from taking such decisions as, for instance, demonetisation, GST implementation, etc. And as far as elections are concerned, the government focuses only on governance for the first four years of its term and then enters electoral politics in its fifth and final term.

Seen from this perspective, the fifth year of the second term of the Modi government has already begun, and with the poll bugle having sounded, the BJP has entered the electoral field by dedicating various major announcements ostensibly for the people.