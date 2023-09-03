BJP doublespeak on freebies exposes crony capitalism mindset: Congress MP

With the Assembly elections approaching in five states, and the Lok Sabha elections just around seven months away, the BJP has been accusing the Congress of indulging in 'revari (a dry sweet made of sesame seeds and jaggery) politics' by offering freebies to people to win votes.

The Congress, on its part, has said that this is doublespeak by the saffron party just to lure voters, and also said that the grand old party is only trying to help people gain access to basic amenities, and if the BJP calls this 'revari politics', it simply shows their "pro-rich mindset".

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain said, "We have to understand one thing, that this government at the Centre has been there for the last nine years and the last nine years have been for the rich and big businesses.