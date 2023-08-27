Rajasthan becomes only state in India to offer gas cylinders at Rs 500

At a time when people are battling inflation and finding it hard to make both ends meet, the Rajasthan government has brought much needed relief for citizens by providing 12 LPG cylinders per year at Rs 500 each.

At present, Rajasthan is the only state in the country to provide gas cylinders at this price. As of now, the scheme is only for families in the below poverty line (BPL) category in Rajasthan, or those who buy LPG cylinders under the union government's Ujjwala scheme.

The subsidised cylinders to over 70 lakh consumers will place an additional burden of about Rs 3,300 crore on the state government every year.

At present, a cylinder is generally available in Rajasthan for around Rs 1050. In such a situation, from 1 April, 2023, families of these two categories are able to get gas cylinders at less than half the cost.

The price of domestic gas cylinders has more than doubled since the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was introduced. As a result, the beneficiary families are finding it hard to refill their cylinders every month.

Officials said over 70 lakh consumers received cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme at the rate of Rs 850 per cylinder in Rajasthan, since Ujjwala consumers get a subsidy of Rs 200 from the Centre. And 6 lakh consumers are registered in the BPL category, distributed between the major LPG providers.