Cong, INDIA question high fuel prices despite 'Russian bounty'

India's retail inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) has seen a sharp spike to reach 7.44 per cent in July owing to a hike in food prices, as food inflation witnessed a massive jump of 11.51 per cent. And the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which is all set to take on the BJP-led NDA, is leaving no stone unturned to target the government.

Amid soaring prices of vegetables and fruits and other essential commodities, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had on 1 August visited Azadpur Mandi in Delhi, one of Asia’s biggest wholesale markets of vegetables and fruits, and interacted with shopkeepers and labourers working there.

In the last few months, Gandhi has been leading India's grand old party in criticising the government over various issues, making surprise visits to meet people in and around the national capital and get a sense of ground realities.

On the other hand, the opposition grouping of INDIA, which will hold its third meeting in Mumbai for two days on 31 August and 1 September, has been targeting the government over the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders, despite the "Russian bounty".