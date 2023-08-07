Rahul slams govt over rising inflation, shares video of his visit to Azadpur Mandi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over rising inflation and alleged that the government is not even listening to the poor, as he shared a video of his recent visit to the Azadpur Mandi where he had met some vegetable and fruit vendors as well as traders.

Gandhi shared the video of his interactions at the Azadpur Mandi on his social media handles.

In a tweet along with the link to his video, Gandhi said he met labourers, traders and farmers in Azadpur Mandi to know why there is 'mandi (slowdow) in the Mandi'.