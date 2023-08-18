Rahul meets Rameshwar, says his pain is absent from mainstream debate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday shared a video of him serving lunch to vegetable seller Rameshwar and his family whom he hosted at his residence on 14 August.

The vegetable seller came to the nation's attention when, amidst soaring vegetable prices, a video of him crying about his inability to buy vegetables to sell at the local market went viral. The video also showed him asking, 'Rahul sir se meri baat ho sakti hai kya?' (can you help me speak to Rahul sir?)

Following the meeting, the former Congress president said that Rameshwar is the "voice of India" whose pain is absent from the mainstream debate, and it is "our moral responsibility" to listen and help people like him in their struggles.

Sharing an edited video of his meeting with Rameshwar and his family on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Rahul said: “Rameshwar ji is the voice of an India whose pains, issues and challenges are far away from the mainstream debate today. It is the moral responsibility of all of us to listen to the voice of that India and cooperate in fighting the struggles.”

In the full-length video, which lasts over nine minutes, Rahul spends candid moments with Rameshwar, his wife and daughter.