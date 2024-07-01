NDA govt orders inspection at airports, Congress demands Modi's explanation

'Rajkot Airport: Inaugurated on 27 July 2023, roof collapsed on 29 June 2024' — this was the brief X post by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday, 29 June. Yet another airport roof canopy — Rajkot this time — had collapsed under heavy rain, following similar mishaps at Delhi and Jabalpur airports.

Khera's post was just one of the countless social media reactions to the series of infrastructure disasters of the last few days, with netizens often resorting to dark humour to highlight the continuing series of incidents, beginning with the Ayodhya Ram Mandir roof developing leaks, news of which broke on 25 June thanks to the temple's chief priest reaching out to media.

The roof wasn't all of it. The much hyped Ram Path, the brand new thoroughfare which was part of the makeover the ancient city underwent ahead of the temple's inauguration on 22 January, also caved in spectacularly.

Speaking of cave-ins, the ominous cracks on the approach roads to the hugely hyped Atal Setu also became the butt of social media jokes and memes. As did the Union civil aviation minister's 'explanation' (read: excuse) for the IGIA collapse, because that part was built in the UPA era.