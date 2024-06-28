Falling apart: Airport roof collapse adds to list of countless infra failures

In a tragic incident that has once again highlighted the grim state of India's infrastructure, a roof collapse at Delhi's Terminal 1 airport has resulted in the death of one person and injuries to eight others.

This incident has highlighted a series of infrastructure failures across the country, each marked by delays, poor quality, and a lack of accountability.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has pointed out several high-profile projects inaugurated with much fanfare in the lead-up to the recent general elections, which have since shown severe structural flaws.

High-profile projects, low-quality outcomes

Atal Setu, Mumbai

Cost: Rs 18,000 crore

Inauguration date: 12 January 2024

Issue: Cracks have appeared in the bridge, raising serious safety concerns.

Jabalpur Airport

Cost: Rs 450 crore

Inauguration date: 10 March 2024

Issue: Part of the airport canopy has collapsed.

Delhi T1 Airport

Cost: Rs 4,600 crore

Inauguration date: 10 March 2024

Issue: Roof collapse resulting in one death and six injuries.

Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya

Cost: Rs 1,800 crore

Inauguration date: 22 January 2024

Issue: The temple remains incomplete with no spire, leading to water leakage inside and flooding due to inadequate drainage.