As Vistara takes final flight, Air India aims to uphold standards in new era

India’s aviation landscape witnessed a historic shift with Vistara operating its final flight on Monday, marking the end of its independent journey as it integrates with Air India starting Tuesday.

Since its inception in 2015, Vistara has carved a unique niche as India’s premier full-service airline, setting high standards in an industry dominated by budget carriers. The merger with Air India under the Tata Group umbrella marks a pivotal moment in both airlines’ histories.

Launched as a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, Vistara quickly became a favourite among domestic and international travellers owing to its high-quality service in a market dominated by low-cost airlines.

With Tata’s acquisition of Air India in 2022, a merger plan was initiated to consolidate the Tata Group’s aviation assets, allowing Singapore Airlines to own a 25.1 per cent stake in the unified Air India, thereby strengthening its hold in the Indian aviation sector.