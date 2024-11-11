As Vistara takes final flight, Air India aims to uphold standards in new era
The decision to retain the Air India brand largely influenced by extensive brand recall and international recognition
India’s aviation landscape witnessed a historic shift with Vistara operating its final flight on Monday, marking the end of its independent journey as it integrates with Air India starting Tuesday.
Since its inception in 2015, Vistara has carved a unique niche as India’s premier full-service airline, setting high standards in an industry dominated by budget carriers. The merger with Air India under the Tata Group umbrella marks a pivotal moment in both airlines’ histories.
Launched as a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, Vistara quickly became a favourite among domestic and international travellers owing to its high-quality service in a market dominated by low-cost airlines.
With Tata’s acquisition of Air India in 2022, a merger plan was initiated to consolidate the Tata Group’s aviation assets, allowing Singapore Airlines to own a 25.1 per cent stake in the unified Air India, thereby strengthening its hold in the Indian aviation sector.
The decision to retain the Air India brand while retiring the Vistara name was largely influenced by Air India's extensive brand recall and international recognition. However, Air India has reassured Vistara loyalists that many of the service qualities that defined Vistara will carry over.
In the initial phase of the merger, Air India will continue to operate Vistara’s fleet with the same crew and service standards, albeit under new flight numbers beginning with 'AI'. Vistara flights will adopt Air India codes, with a familiar example being flight UK 955, which will now be AI 2955.
For Vistara’s customer base of over 1,15,000 ticket holders with post-merger flights, a smooth transition plan has been promised. Passengers will now fly under Air India, with help desks at domestic and international airports to guide them through the updated check-in and boarding procedures.
Additionally, Vistara’s loyalty programme will be integrated with Air India’s, providing passengers with access to a larger network and enhanced benefits, including international destinations within Air India’s ambit.
Vistara's entry into India’s aviation market came amid policy shifts that allowed foreign airlines to acquire stakes in domestic carriers. This led to several industry partnerships, including Etihad and Jet Airways. From the outset, Vistara aimed to offer a premium flying experience with modern aircraft, attentive service, and a strong focus on comfort, distinguishing itself from other carriers.
Vistara's premium approach resonated with passengers, who took to social media to share their “last flight” memories, noting the airline’s dedication to quality and expressing nostalgia for its distinct brand.
Social media platforms have been abuzz with posts from frequent flyers, who have lauded Vistara’s unique promise of “a new feeling” in travel. One passenger shared, “Grateful to have experienced Vistara on its final day of operations—a brand that truly delivered on its promise,” reflecting sentiments shared by many as Vistara makes its exit from the skies.
Vinod Kannan, CEO of Vistara, expressed gratitude to the airline’s 75 million passengers in a heartfelt LinkedIn post, thanking both past and present team members and describing the transition as the start of “a new chapter” for India’s flagship carrier.
As a symbolic handover, Kannan’s message looked forward to the future of Air India, which aims to integrate Vistara’s reputation for service excellence into its broader operational model.
Under the Vihaan.Ai transformation plan, Air India aims to redefine its image, shedding its once-lacklustre reputation that stemmed from years of financial strain and dated fleet conditions. With a focus on service improvement, the airline has invested heavily in fleet expansion and modernisation, with plans for new aircraft deliveries to refresh its legacy fleet and improve the passenger experience.
However, a large segment of Air India's current fleet comprises aging planes, a gap that Vistara’s relatively newer aircraft will help bridge as the two airlines combine resources.
The integration is also expected to set new benchmarks in passenger experience within India’s aviation sector. While Vistara’s brand will no longer exist, Air India intends to uphold the high standards that Vistara embodied, particularly in customer service and onboard amenities.
With the adoption of Vistara’s quality-oriented culture, Air India aspires to recapture market share, not just domestically but also in international sectors where Indian carriers are vying for competitive relevance.
To ease the transition for Vistara passengers, special help desks have been planned at major airports across India. In addition, Air India’s airport teams are prepared with new signage to guide Vistara flyers to the appropriate check-in counters. The Vistara customer service center has also started redirecting inquiries to Air India representatives, who are equipped to assist passengers with updated travel information.
As for loyalty program members, the shift is designed to be seamless, allowing Vistara members to retain their points and seamlessly transition to Air India’s broader network of offerings. This integration of loyalty programs will give Vistara’s frequent flyers access to an expanded array of routes and benefits under the Air India brand.
As Vistara bids farewell, its legacy of quality service may endure in the minds of millions who experienced its distinctive offerings over the years. However, there is lingering uncertainty over whether the high standards Vistara set can be consistently upheld as it merges into Air India’s larger, more complex structure.
In addition to service expectations, the merger also raises concerns regarding employee integration, including issues like pay parity, differing work cultures, and varying codes of conduct between the two airlines.
While this merger signifies a new era in Indian aviation—bringing together Vistara’s premium standards with Air India’s international reach—whether this blend will yield a truly revitalized airline experience remains to be seen. Both employees and air travellers alike will be watching closely to see if these challenges are addressed effectively.
