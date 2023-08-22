Ashoka University: Ahead of faculty deadline, IB team comes looking for Das

He also said that he has news that the governing body has decided to invite Das to return to the post from which he had resigned, and If this is correct, "I appreciate the gesture, if not, I would request you as leaders of this community to consider doing just that".

In his letter to Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Chancellor and professor of history at Ashoka University, and Pramath Raj Sinha, Founder and Trustee of the university, Balakrishnan said, "I write to you as the dust settles at least a bit on the recent turmoil at our university. News is that the governing body has decided to invite young Sabyasachi Das to return to the post from which he had resigned. If this is correct, I appreciate the gesture. If not, I would request you as leaders of this community to consider doing just that."

Faculty members in the university had earlier written a letter to the varsity administration flagging concerns over academic freedom in the institution.

On August 15, in the wake of the resignation of Das and members of faculty writing to him for the formation of a committee for academic freedom, Ashoka University's Vice Chancellor Somak Raychaudhary had assured all the members that measures are now being taken to form the committee and they have his full support to create it.