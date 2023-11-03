Ashoka Univ co-founders used forged documents to avail bank loans: ED

Pranav Gupta and Vineet Gupta, directors of Chandigarh-based Parabolic Drugs Ltd, were actively and directly involved in generation, layering and siphoning of the proceeds of crime, availing bank finances by illegally inflating the value of primary security against which drawings were allowed by the bank, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe has revealed.

Pranav Gupta, Vineet Gupta and SK Bansal, a chartered accountant, were arrested on 28 October. The ED registered a money laundering case on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI against Parabolic Drugs, its promoter-directors Pranav and Vineet Gupta, and others. Pranav and Vineet Gupta were also co-founders of Ashoka University.

The court remanded them to ED custody until 2 November, which has been further extended to 4 November.