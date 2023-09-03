ASI seeks 8 more weeks to complete Gyanvapi mosque survey

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has filed an application in a Varanasi court, seeking eight more weeks' time to submit its report on the Gyanvapi mosque survey.

The deadline was on 2 September, but the survey is still on.

The ASI is conducting its survey in the barricaded area of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, excluding the section sealed per an earlier court order. This survey began on 4 August.

On behalf of the ASI, standing government counsel Amit Kumar Srivastava filed an application. Srivastava says, "We prayed to the court to grant further eight weeks' time to ASI for submitting report of the survey of Gyanvapi mosque because the exercise is still going on."