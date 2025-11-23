Assam: Ahead of Nellie massacre report, prominent voices warn against politicisation

As the Assam government prepares to place copies of the Tewary Commission Report on the 1983 Nellie massacre in the Assembly later this week, several prominent citizens on Sunday urged the state not to politicise its findings and instead prioritise long-standing concerns over illegal migration.

The comments were made during a discussion organised by the digital media platform The Crosscurrent, which obtained the report through the Right to Information Act. Panellists noted that the commission did not attribute a communal character to the events of 1983 and recorded many incidents as sporadic, rather than part of a single organised pattern.

The Commission of Enquiry on Assam Disturbances 1983, headed by retired IAS officer T.P. Tewary, was constituted on 14 July 1983 to investigate the violence that year. The report was first submitted to the Congress government in May 1984 and later tabled in the Assembly by the Asom Gana Parishad government in 1987.

The current BJP-led government, of which the AGP is a partner, has decided to circulate hard and soft copies of the report during the upcoming session, though Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the House will not discuss it.

According to figures cited by The Crosscurrent, the report lists 8,019 incidents in 1983, resulting in 2,072 deaths. It records that 2,26,951 people were rendered homeless and 2,48,292 displaced to relief camps.