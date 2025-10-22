Why so slow on to attack ‘love jihad’, Assam?

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on 22 October, Wednesday, that the state government will introduce several bills on 'love jihad', polygamy, preservation of Satras and land rights for the tea tribes in the upcoming Assam assembly session scheduled for November.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, "In the coming session of Assam Assembly, we will introduce some important and historic bills on issues like 'love jihad', polygamy, preservation of satras (Vaishnavite monasteries) and land rights to tea tribes."​

He stated that detailed provisions would be disclosed after cabinet approval, emphasising, "We will be able to tell you the details when the cabinet approves the same."​

Curiously for a state that has had a BJP hand at the helm — Himanta’s own — for a good while, Assam has been slow to moot anti-conversion laws despite its usual pioneering status in anti-Muslim rhetoric and actions. In the case of ‘love jihad’, it was Uttarakhand that became the first crucible, the 'laboratory' to test it out, followed by further roll-outs in the North Indian states — the most recent being Rajasthan.