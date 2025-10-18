Assam: Ahoms feel unplugged from the power grid

Even as the state BJP was busy finalising its road map for the 2026 assembly elections in Dibrugarh on 10 October, four-time MP and former Union minister and state president Rajen Gohain announced he was quitting the party.

As many as 17 other BJP leaders and workers, including Kartik Sen Sinha, former MLA from Barak Valley, left with him. While Gohain is yet to join any other party, several other leaders as well as hundreds of workers are reported to have joined the Congress.

Gohain’s resignation exposes the tensions between the old guard and the new, internal rifts and growing dissatisfaction within the state unit of the BJP. Increasingly visible (and vocal) is the unease and anxiety over the party’s handling of indigenous communities and their legitimate demands, regional sentiment and mounting allegations of Assamese interests being betrayed ever since Himanta Biswa Sarma was foisted on Assam as chief minister.

“The state BJP is run by leaders hired from other parties… what is the point of remaining in the party when it ignores grassroots workers and leaders?” Gohain told National Herald. While he did not name Himanta — who defected to the BJP from the Congress in 2015 and edged out Sarbananda Sonowal as chief minister in 2021 — he was open about his disaffection with the BJP.

“Nobody in Delhi talks to us. I tried to raise these issues (of getting ignored and isolated in the party’s decision-making process). There was no response from leaders like Amit Shah. It makes no difference to them,” said Gohain, adding that even he was denied an appointment with BJP’s senior leaders in Delhi.