Assam assembly's autumn session kicks off with over 20 new bills on agenda

The autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is set to begin from Monday, 11 September during which more than 20 bills are expected to be introduced by the government. The five-day session will end on Friday, 15 September.

The session will be held in the new building of the Assembly, which was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in July.

The state government will table several new bills, including the Panchayat Act Amendment Bill, during the session. Besides, the government also plans to bring a bill to upgrade some colleges to universities in the state.

The state Cabinet has taken the decision to amend the Panchayat Act this week. A bill will be brought to make a law in this regard.

The state government has decided to free Gram Panchayats from party politics. Gram Panchayat members will be elected on a purely non-political basis. There will be no party symbols in the polls. Even the election of Gram Panchayat President has been decided to be conducted on a non-political basis.