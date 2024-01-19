Assam: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes with boat ride to Majuli

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed on Friday morning, 19 January in Assam as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with his party colleagues set sail for Majuli, the world's largest inhabited island.

Several boats took them from Nimatighat in Jorhat district to Aphalamukh Ghat in Majuli district, with special ferries transporting some of the vehicles across the Brahmaputra.

Gandhi was accompanied by several top leaders of the party, including general secretary Jairam Ramesh, state president Bhupen Kumar Borah and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia.

After reaching Aphalamukh Ghat, Gandhi will travel to Kamalabari Chariali where he will visit the Auniati Satra, a prominent Vaishnavite site.

Passing through Garmur, the Yatra will take its morning break at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Jengraimukh. Ramesh and party MP Gaurav Gogoi are scheduled to address a press conference there.