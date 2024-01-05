Assam: Commercial, public vehicles off roads as 48-hour transport strike begins

Commercial vehicles and other modes of public transport stayed off the roads in most parts of Assam on Friday, 5 January owing to a 48-hour strike called by a joint forum of transporters' unions to protest against the new penal law on hit-and-run cases.

Office-goers had a difficult time reaching their workplaces as buses, taxis and app cabs didn't ply, abiding by the strike call.

"The government only wants to blame drivers for any unfortunate incident even if they may not have committed the crime. Instead of improving road conditions, they are penalising the poor drivers," said Ramen Das, the convenor of Assam Motor Worker Associations' Joint Platform.

"The new law on hit-and-run cases is anti-drivers and is against owners of vehicles. We call for a strike of all vehicles from 5 am on Friday to 5 am on Sunday to press for our demand for withdrawal of the legislation," Das said.

Talks with officials of the state government on Thursday night, 4 January failed to make any headway, he added.