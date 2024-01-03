Fuel running out as truckers strike — reports

Numerous gas stations are running out of fuel amid a truckers' strike, Indian media reported on Tuesday, 2 January.

The shortages come as truck drivers protest a new law that increases the penalty for hit-and-run accidents.

What do we know about the shortages?

Around 2,000 petrol pumps had run out of fuel stocks, The Economic Times daily reported.

The affected gas stations were concentrated in the northwestern states of Rajasthan and Punjab, the western state of Maharashtra and the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

Also, many people were crowding other gas stations in an attempt to stock up on fuel ahead of time.

Punjab's state government urged citizens not to store up on fuel, assuring them that stations had sufficient stocks, Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

In southern India, no major supply disruptions were reported.