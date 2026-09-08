Assam Cong questions safety of Northeast people in Delhi after musician’s murder
Party seeks strict action after Manipuri musician Vikram Singh was allegedly beaten to death outside his home; seven arrested, juvenile apprehended
The Assam Congress on Tuesday questioned the safety of people from the Northeast living in Delhi after a 54-year-old Manipuri musician was beaten to death outside his residence in Kilokari village, and demanded strict action against those responsible.
Chongtham Bikram (Vikram) Singh died after a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff allegedly assaulted him when he objected to them shouting and drinking alcohol outside his apartment early Monday, officials said. Police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the incident.
Senior Congress leader and former Assam Assembly Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said the killing raised serious concerns about the security of people from the Northeast in the national capital.
He described the incident as “not just the murder of a renowned artist” but a reflection of what he called the “appalling lack of security” faced by people from the region living in Delhi.
“Is Delhi really safe for the people of the Northeast? The innocent artist who once brought guitar strings to life has been brutally beaten to death by a group of miscreants right outside his own home in Delhi,” Saikia said in a social media post.
Saikia described Singh as a pioneer of Manipur's rock music movement and said he had been the lead guitarist of bands including Ultra Vires, Phoenix and Eastern Dark.
He alleged that people from the Northeast who migrate to other parts of the country for education and employment are frequently subjected to racism and physical violence.
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi also paid tribute to Singh, sharing remarks from one of the musician's friends who described him as a humble and peaceful person who loved music.
“Rest in peace. May you get justice. The entire Northeast prays for your family,” Gogoi said.
Saikia also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over what he alleged was a failure by the Delhi Police and administration to protect people from the Northeast.
He called for swift legal action and the “harshest possible punishment” for those responsible, saying this was necessary to prevent similar attacks against people from the region.
“Singh's immortal music will always live on among us,” Saikia said, while offering condolences to the musician's family and fans.
The police investigation into the alleged assault is underway, with seven adults arrested and a juvenile apprehended in the case.