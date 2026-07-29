Assam flood death toll rises to 75 as seven more people killed in Sivasagar
Flood-affected population drops to 3.32 lakh across seven districts; rescue operations continue
The death toll from the floods in Assam rose to 75 on Tuesday after seven more people lost their lives in Sivasagar district, even as the overall number of people affected by the deluge declined to 3.32 lakh, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
All seven fatalities were reported from the Nazira revenue circle in Sivasagar district, the ASDMA said in its latest flood bulletin.
Floodwaters continue to affect seven districts — Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan — impacting 21 revenue circles and 622 villages across the state.
Charaideo remains the worst-hit district, with 1,42,756 people affected, followed by Sivasagar, where 97,074 residents are impacted, and Jorhat, with 57,371 affected people.
The overall flood-affected population has fallen from 4.45 lakh reported on Monday to 3,32,639, indicating a gradual improvement in some areas despite the continuing crisis.
Authorities said 81 relief camps are currently sheltering 32,477 displaced people, while another 34 relief distribution centres are providing essential supplies to affected communities.
Relief and rescue operations are continuing with the support of the Army, Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, and civil volunteers.
The ASDMA said the Dhansiri (South) river was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, keeping authorities on alert.
Floodwaters have submerged 45,341.98 hectares of agricultural land, causing extensive damage to crops. The disaster has also damaged houses, cattle sheds, schools and anganwadi centres across several affected districts, according to the official bulletin.
With PTI inputs