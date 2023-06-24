Assam flood situation still critical, 19 districts affected

A Central Water Commission report on Friday evening said the Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger level in Nematighat (Jorhat).

The water level of the Puthimari and Pagladiya rivers have breached the red mark in Kamrup and Nalbari districts respectively, it added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has also issued a 'Yellow' alert for Saturday, asking people to be on watch and remain updated for heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in some parts of the state.

With PTI and IANS inputs