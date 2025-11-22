Assam journalist alleges death threat from ex-bureaucrat

A journalist from a Guwahati-based satellite channel has lodged a police complaint accusing a retired IAS officer of threatening him and his family over a recent news broadcast.

The scribe, Rana Deka, filed the complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police of Bajali on Friday, alleging that the former bureaucrat abused him over phone and demanded that he declare a broadcast video “morphed,” failing which he and his family would face consequences.

The broadcast in question concerned unrest outside Baksa jail in October, when five accused in singer Zubeen Garg’s death case were shifted there under judicial custody. The officer’s son, an Assam Police Service officer posted in Baksa, was seen on camera baton-charging protestors during the incident.

According to Deka, the former IAS officer pressured him to retract the video and allegedly threatened harm to his eight-year-old son. Deka submitted an audio recording of the conversation along with his complaint.

Police said a case has been registered and an investigation has begun.