Assam journalist alleges death threat from ex-bureaucrat
Congress says Himanta Biswa Sarma’s response trivialises a complaint involving alleged threats to an eight-year-old child and the safety of the press
A journalist from a Guwahati-based satellite channel has lodged a police complaint accusing a retired IAS officer of threatening him and his family over a recent news broadcast.
The scribe, Rana Deka, filed the complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police of Bajali on Friday, alleging that the former bureaucrat abused him over phone and demanded that he declare a broadcast video “morphed,” failing which he and his family would face consequences.
The broadcast in question concerned unrest outside Baksa jail in October, when five accused in singer Zubeen Garg’s death case were shifted there under judicial custody. The officer’s son, an Assam Police Service officer posted in Baksa, was seen on camera baton-charging protestors during the incident.
According to Deka, the former IAS officer pressured him to retract the video and allegedly threatened harm to his eight-year-old son. Deka submitted an audio recording of the conversation along with his complaint.
Police said a case has been registered and an investigation has begun.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, responding to questions from reporters, said Deka and the former bureaucrat appeared to be “old friends” and “are likely to patch up soon.” He added, “Have to also consider whether the conversation was made with a ‘journalist’ or with ‘Rana’,” implying that the exchange may have been personal rather than professional.
Asked whether protection would be provided to journalists facing threats, Sarma said personal security officers could be arranged “if needed.” On whether the case would proceed, he remarked, “I can take the case but there should be no compromise later.”
The Chief Minister’s comments drew strong criticism from the opposition. State Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said Sarma’s “casual reaction” was “unacceptable,” especially given the alleged threat to a child.
In a post on X, Gogoi wrote, “The journalist was clearly terrified after hearing a threat to his young child, yet the CM brushed it off lightly. Is this how he treats threats to citizens and their children?” He questioned whether security would be made available to all such complainants or dismissed in a similar manner.
Gogoi maintained that a chief minister must protect the public rather than trivialise their fears.
