Assam opposition questions police encounter killing of Guwahati hotel firing accused

Opposition parties in Assam on Wednesday questioned the killing of the prime accused in the Guwahati hotel firing incident in police firing, saying he should have faced trial and punishment through the judicial process rather than being killed in an alleged encounter.

Ghanakanta Gogoi, 34, the leaseholder of Guwahati's Hotel Bilas Inn, was killed in police firing in Sivasagar district early Wednesday while allegedly attempting to escape from custody, a senior police officer said.

Gogoi had opened fire on six people inside the hotel premises on 26 October following a purported dispute with the property's owners. Five people, including four members of the family that owned the hotel, were killed.

He was arrested soon after the incident, and police seized a licensed .32-bore pistol allegedly used in the shooting. After completing his seven-day police remand on Tuesday, a Guwahati court sent him to jail. Sivasagar police subsequently arrested him in connection with a 2024 bank fraud case.

He was being taken to Sivasagar for further investigation when police opened fire after he allegedly attempted to escape, officials said.

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, who was travelling to his constituency in Sivasagar, spoke to reporters at the site of the incident.

Describing the accused as a professional killer, Akhil Gogoi said his death was not something to regret in itself. However, he opposed the use of encounters, arguing that the accused should have faced the judicial process.

"He had no right to live, but we would have preferred if he had faced justice through due process," he said.

Akhil Gogoi said people had hoped that the accused would receive capital punishment for the hotel firing, but he had instead died while in police custody in connection with a fraud case.

Senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia said encounters and extra-judicial killings were against the law and that the judiciary should determine the punishment for accused persons.