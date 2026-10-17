NSUI scores successive student poll wins in Assam, bags 10 posts at B. Borooah College

NSUI claims 10 key victories at B. Borooah College in Assam, including the vice-president and general secretary posts.

The Congress-affiliated student organisation won eight of 12 posts at Guwahati's Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College.

NSUI has also secured positions at Dibrugarh University in Assam and Garhwal Central University in Uttarakhand.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, has bagged victories in 10 key positions in the students' union elections at B. Borooah College in Assam, adding to its recent gains at other educational institutions in the state.

In a Facebook post, the Congress said NSUI Assam had won the vice-president and general secretary posts, along with eight other major positions at B. Borooah College. The party described the outcome as a victory for students who had chosen “progress over propaganda”.

The college's election results, announced on 15 October, show that Karan Tamuly won the vice-president's post with 675 votes, while Abinash Gogoi was elected general secretary with 818 votes. The official results notice does not list candidates' political affiliations, and their association with NSUI could not be independently verified from the notice.

The result follows a strong performance by NSUI at Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College in Guwahati, where its candidates won eight of the 12 students' union posts in elections whose results were declared on 14 October.