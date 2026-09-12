Setback for BJP: spectacular victory for NSUI in Garhwal University elections

The BJP has suffered a significant setback ahead of the Assembly elections due next year in Uttarakhand. The student wing of the BJP, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, has lost its stronghold in the central university's student union elections, with the Congress-affiliated NSUI and other groups emerging victorious. The NSUI handed a crushing defeat to ABVP in the Pauri campus of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University.

In the results declared late Friday (11 September) evening for the elections at the Birla Campus (Srinagar University) of the university, Himanshu Bhandari of the 'Jai Ho' group, secured 3,301 votes and was elected president. His closest rival, Bhuvan Chamoli of the Vidyarthi Parishad got 1,796 votes.

Pulkit Agarwal of 'Chhatram' bagged the vice-president post, securing 2,991 votes. His closest rival, Preeti Verma, got 2,046 votes. Mayank Bahuguna of the NSUI was elected secretary having secured 2,708 votes; Aman Kuniyal is the new joint secretary and Ramswaroop was elected unopposed as treasurer. Meanwhile, Yuvraj from the left-wing AISA won the post of University Representative (UR) and Sunidhi Singh as female student representative.

Separately, the NSUI dominated the elections at the university's BGR campus bagging the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer, and three out of the four executive committee seats.