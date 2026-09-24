Student suicide: Cong MP, NSUI activists held; IIT Bombay reiterates apology

IIT-Bombay apologised again for earlier remarks linking Sahil Wakode’s death to an exam incident, saying the circumstances remain under investigation.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and party and NSUI workers were detained during a protest outside the institute, while Rahul Gandhi spoke to Sahil’s parents and assured them support.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch is probing the death, with a faculty member named in the FIR sent on leave; Sahil’s parents have alleged caste-based discrimination and harassment.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, party workers and NSUI activists were detained by police on Thursday, 24 September during a protest outside IIT-Bombay, as they sought justice for student Sahil Wakode, whose death has triggered protests on the campus.

The protest came as IIT-Bombay issued a fresh apology for statements in an earlier communication that appeared to link Sahil's death to an examination incident involving the alleged use of ChatGPT. The institute said the circumstances surrounding his death remained under investigation and that it was inappropriate to characterise events preceding his death before they had been established through due process.

'Sharing the earlier post of 21st Sept 2026 again: We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil,' the institute said in a post on X.