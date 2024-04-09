Assam: Transgender community seeks healthcare, jobs, protective laws

Equal access to employment opportunities, legal safeguard against bullying and improved healthcare are among some of the pressing issues that the transgender community in Assam want political parties to address.

Assam has 414 third gender voters, including the highest in Nagaon with 86, followed by Tinsukia (36), Kamrup (Metro) at 34, Kamrup (Rural) at 29, Sonitpur (24) and Barpeta (21), according to official data.

Milin Dutta, founder of the non-profit 'Anaajoree', emphasised on the prevalence of stigma and discrimination, which prevents many eligible transgender voters from exercising their franchise.

Dutta underscored the need for prioritising education, healthcare and employment opportunities for the community to ensure their safety and productivity in society.

"There are many more eligible voters in the community, who are yet to come out as transgenders due to the fear of stigma and discrimination by their family and the society at large,” Dutta told PTI.

"Education, health facilities and job opportunities for the community must be given top priority by the elected government for the safety of the queer community and to ensure they become productive citizens," he said.

Dr Sammy, an assistant professor at Tezpur University, highlighted the urgent need for legal protections, skill enhancement, educational institution and affirmative healthcare for the community members.