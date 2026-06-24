Assault on human dignity: Rahul on atrocities against workers in UP factory
Congress leader links alleged abuse of workers to unemployment and weakening labour protections
Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday described the alleged torture and exploitation of bonded labourers at a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district as an "assault on human dignity" and demanded justice, rehabilitation for the victims and the harshest possible punishment for those responsible.
His remarks came days after 12 bonded labourers, including minors, were rescued from a paper plate manufacturing unit in Mandi village following a police raid. Officials said the workers bore visible injuries and signs of physical abuse.
In a post on X, Gandhi said the incident was not merely a criminal case but reflected deeper economic distress. "The case of bonded labour among workers in Muzaffarnagar is utterly shocking.
"In addition to forcing them to work without wages, the workers were bitten by dogs, stabbed with spears, whipped, and fed animal fodder. This is an assault on human dignity — victims must receive justice along with rehabilitation, and the perpetrators the harshest possible punishment," he said.
Calling the episode "the rubble of a crumbling economy", Gandhi also questioned why vulnerable workers were being pushed into such exploitative conditions.
"When jobs dry up, incomes stall, and safeguards like MGNREGA and labour laws meant for the most vulnerable sections are weakened, desperation only mounts. Those with no other options or protections become easy prey to such exploitation," he said.
The labourers were rescued on Monday during a raid conducted by authorities at the factory in Mandi village under the Titawi police station area.
According to senior superintendent of police Sanjay Kumar, the operation was carried out by a team led by executive magistrate Radhey Shyam Gaur after officials received information about bonded labour being employed at the facility.
The rescued workers, including minors, were allegedly being held in inhuman conditions and were not paid the wages promised to them, officials said.
Police said investigations revealed that the labourers had been brought from different states with assurances of a monthly salary of Rs 12,000. Instead, they were allegedly forced to work without pay and provided only food.
A case has been registered against factory owner Ankit Balyan, Pradeep Balyan and Shiva Tyagi under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.
Pradeep Balyan and Shiva Tyagi have been arrested, while factory owner Ankit Balyan remains absconding, police said. Some reports have linked Ankit Balyan with BJP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal, though no independent verification of that has been established as yet.
Officials alleged that the workers were subjected to severe abuse and coercion while being confined to the factory premises.
With PTI inputs