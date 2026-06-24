Assault on human dignity: Rahul on atrocities against workers in UP factory

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday described the alleged torture and exploitation of bonded labourers at a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district as an "assault on human dignity" and demanded justice, rehabilitation for the victims and the harshest possible punishment for those responsible.

His remarks came days after 12 bonded labourers, including minors, were rescued from a paper plate manufacturing unit in Mandi village following a police raid. Officials said the workers bore visible injuries and signs of physical abuse.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the incident was not merely a criminal case but reflected deeper economic distress. "The case of bonded labour among workers in Muzaffarnagar is utterly shocking.

"In addition to forcing them to work without wages, the workers were bitten by dogs, stabbed with spears, whipped, and fed animal fodder. This is an assault on human dignity — victims must receive justice along with rehabilitation, and the perpetrators the harshest possible punishment," he said.

Calling the episode "the rubble of a crumbling economy", Gandhi also questioned why vulnerable workers were being pushed into such exploitative conditions.