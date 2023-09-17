At CWC huddle, Rahul Gandhi stresses on ideological clarity

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked party leaders at the CWC meeting to focus on people's issues and maintain ideological clarity, while cautioning them against "walking into traps of the BJP".

Addressing a press conference on the second day of deliberations of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), party's media and publicity department chief Pawan Khera said Gandhi spoke on Saturday, 16 September, during the first meeting of the reconstituted CWC and called on leaders to heed the voice of 'Bharat Mata' to raise people's issues.

"He (Gandhi) laid specific stress on the need to have ideological clarity. All of us emerged from that hall of the CWC in deep thought with absolute clarity. He warned us against walking into irrelevant traps of the BJP. These are not issues of the common man or woman or to any of us," Khera said.

The former Congress chief also asked party leaders to remain focused on the actual reason why the Congress and each one of them were in politics – to ensure that they heed the voice of 'Bharat Mata' and translate that voice into actual issues, and wherever in government, into actual policies, he said.