Manipur: At least 1 village volunteer killed, 2 hurt in Kangpokpi gunfight

One village volunteer was killed and two others injured during a gunfight between two armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Saturday morning, police said.

The gunfight broke out after armed miscreants reportedly entered the vicinity of the hill village of Satang Kuki and launched a gun and bomb attack. The fighting stopped after the attackers retreated following the arrival of additional backup forces at Satang village, police sources said.

The injured have been rushed to a private hospital in Imphal. One of them received splinter injuries in the face, and the other in his thigh, hospital sources said and added that further details are awaited.