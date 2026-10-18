At least 15 Kuki homes torched in Manipur’s Kamjong, residents flee

Police said a joint column comprising Assam Rifles, Border Security Force and Kamjong Police personnel had been deployed to contain the violence.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condemned the attacks, expressing grief over the civilian’s death and concern for injured village leaders and families driven from their homes. She described the burning of houses as an intolerable crime.

Kipgen said she had directed the district administration, police and security forces to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, safeguard civilian lives and property, and bring those responsible to justice.

In a separate incident at Kamjong district headquarters on Saturday night, three Tangkhul Naga civilians suffered bullet injuries in an attack by rival armed groups belonging to another community, officials said.

With agency inputs