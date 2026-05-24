Pakistan: At least 24 killed, over 50 hurt in suicide blast targeting train in Quetta
Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility for attack on train carrying military personnel and their families; casualty toll may rise as rescue operations continue
At least 24 people were killed and more than 50 injured after a powerful explosion struck a passenger train near a railway crossing in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta on Sunday, according to media reports and local officials.
The blast occurred near Chaman Phatak as the train was passing through the area, triggering a fire, derailing at least one carriage and causing extensive damage to nearby houses and vehicles.
Visuals from the scene showed a mangled train coach lying beside the tracks as rescuers, volunteers and security personnel searched through the wreckage and evacuated injured passengers on stretchers.
According to reports, the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as a “fidayee” or suicide operation aimed at Pakistani military personnel travelling on the train.
Train carrying army personnel and families
Officials told AFP that the train was transporting military personnel and their family members from Quetta to Peshawar when the attack took place.
“The train was passing a signal at Chaman Phatak when an explosive-laden car hit one of the carriages, resulting in a big blast,” an official was quoted as saying.
Another official said several passengers were travelling ahead of the Eid holidays, expected to begin later this week.
Hospitals in Quetta received dozens of injured victims following the explosion. Medical officials told news agencies that more than 30 wounded people had been admitted for treatment, with several reported to be in critical condition.
Extensive damage reported
The blast shattered windows of nearby buildings, set vehicles on fire and caused significant damage around the railway track area.
Emergency responders and firefighters rushed to the scene as thick smoke billowed from damaged train coaches and vehicles.
Security forces cordoned off the area and launched search and rescue operations, while investigators began collecting evidence from the blast site.
Photographs from the scene showed overturned train coaches, damaged railway infrastructure and rescue teams carrying victims away from the wreckage.
Casualty toll may rise
Authorities have yet to issue a consolidated official casualty figure, and the death toll could increase as critically injured victims continue to receive treatment.
The attack marks one of the deadliest incidents in Balochistan in recent months and comes amid continuing violence by separatist militant groups operating in the province.
Pakistani authorities have not yet announced details of any arrests or retaliatory operations linked to the attack.
Rescue efforts and investigations were continuing at the time of reporting.