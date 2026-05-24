Pakistan: At least 24 killed, over 50 hurt in suicide blast targeting train in Quetta

At least 24 people were killed and more than 50 injured after a powerful explosion struck a passenger train near a railway crossing in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta on Sunday, according to media reports and local officials.

The blast occurred near Chaman Phatak as the train was passing through the area, triggering a fire, derailing at least one carriage and causing extensive damage to nearby houses and vehicles.

Visuals from the scene showed a mangled train coach lying beside the tracks as rescuers, volunteers and security personnel searched through the wreckage and evacuated injured passengers on stretchers.

According to reports, the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as a “fidayee” or suicide operation aimed at Pakistani military personnel travelling on the train.

Train carrying army personnel and families

Officials told AFP that the train was transporting military personnel and their family members from Quetta to Peshawar when the attack took place.

“The train was passing a signal at Chaman Phatak when an explosive-laden car hit one of the carriages, resulting in a big blast,” an official was quoted as saying.

Another official said several passengers were travelling ahead of the Eid holidays, expected to begin later this week.

Hospitals in Quetta received dozens of injured victims following the explosion. Medical officials told news agencies that more than 30 wounded people had been admitted for treatment, with several reported to be in critical condition.